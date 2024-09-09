Former Golden State Warriors Champion Posts Cryptic Photos on Social Media
The Golden State Warriors were on a historic run from 2015 to 2022, winning four NBA Championships in an eight year span. While Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green were critical to all of them, it couldn't have been done without the key players around them.
One of those players is Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole, who helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA Championship with some incredible performances and big shots. Although he was traded to the Wizards after the 2022-23 season, Warriors fans never forget how important he was to their team.
Jordan Poole recently posted a group of photos on his Instagram story, all from his days with the Golden State Warriors. Someone on social media caught Poole's Instagram story as he was live posting the images. In total, it appears Poole posted over 42 photos of himself from his Warriors days in about 5 minutes.
Jordan Poole had the best years of his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors. He averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in the 2012-22 season the Warriors won the championship. He then played even better in the 2022-23 season, averaging 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists for the Warriors.
After the punching incident with Draymond Green, it became clear that Poole and Green would never be able to play on the same team again. The Warriors traded Poole to the Washington Wizards, where he found it difficult to play well on a consistent basis.
The Wizards will visit the Warriors for the first time this season on January 18, 2025. It would be Poole's second time back in Golden State since he was traded.
