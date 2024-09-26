Former Golden State Warriors Player Posts Message After Leaving Team
The Golden State Warriors had a lot of unexpected contributors on their roster last season. Head coach Steve Kerr is known for relying on veterans much more than young players, but Golden State received plenty of contributions from their youth last season.
Rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis were regularly featured in Kerr’s rotation last season, as were other young players. 23-year-old guard Lester Quinones began last season on a two-way deal with Golden State, but was converted to a standard contract in February.
While Quinones did not play as much as some of Golden State’s other young players, he did have some appearances in the regular rotation.
It was announced by Shams Charania of The Athletic that Quinones is leaving Golden State to sign a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Charania: “Free agent G Lester Quinones has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic. Quinones averaged 4.2 points in 10.1 minutes over 41 games for the Warriors over last two seasons and will now compete for a roster spot for 76ers.”
Quinones put out a message on X and Instagram after leaving Golden State.
Via Quinones: “End of a chapter but just the beginning of the story…”
It will be interesting to see what type of opportunity Quinones receives at the NBA level next season, as he is joining a 76ers organization with championship aspirations.
In 41 career NBA games, Quinones has averaged 4.2 points on 39.7 percent shooting. The 76ers have a crowded guard rotation, but unexpected opportunities almost always arise throughout a season.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France