Former NBA All-Star's Bold Prediction on Klay Thompson's Return vs Warriors
Klay Thompson has never faced off against the Golden State Warriors in his career. On November 12, that will all change as the Dallas Mavericks play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. It'll be quite possibly the most emotional game of Klay's career and one that many expect Klay will play with a vengeance.
Former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin spoke about Klay's upcoming matchup against the Warriors where he believes that Klay will fire up an insane amount of shots.
"Foot to a**. Klay's gonna get 35 shots. [Jason Kidd] is gonna make sure he gets all the shots," Martin said on The Gil's Arena Show. "J-Kidd got that a**hole in him. So yeah, he's gonna make sure that boy gets all the shots.
In all honesty, Klay Thompson will likely get extra shots against the Golden State Warriors in his return game, but 35 sounds like a crazy number. One should expect Klay to get at least 20 points against the Warriors with how disrespected he felt during the breakup. However, it could go the entirely other way, because not all return games always result in big results. Sometimes, players get too emotional to stay focused and underperform.
Whatever happens on November 12, it's going to be an incredibly emotional game for both Golden State Warriors fans and Klay Thompson.
