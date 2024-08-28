Former Warriors Champion Gets Honest About Potential NBA Comeback

Inside The Warriors

Jan 5, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is met by guard Quinn Cook (4) during a timeout against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center.
Two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook was an often relied upon rotation player in his two seasons with the Golden State Warriors. Appearing in 107 regular games and 34 postseason games for Golden State, Cook had his best run of his NBA career with the Warriors.

Winning his first NBA championship in 2018, Cook appeared in 17 postseason games that run, averaging 4.8 points in 10.3 minutes per game.

While he played less in the 2019-20 postseason with the Los Angeles Lakers, which also resulted in a championship, Cook appeared in 44 regular season games that year, totaling 508 minutes played.

Cook last appeared in an NBA game during the 2020-21 season. Spending time with the Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers that year, Cook was waived by Los Angeles before signing consecutive 10-day deals with Cleveland.

This began a cycle of non-guaranteed contracts for Cook (Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings) that never led to another NBA appearance.

During a recent appearance on the Jefe Island podcast, Cook got honest about a potential NBA comeback.

“I wanna hoop, but obviously the situation gotta be right,” Cook said when asked about a potential NBA comeback. “… After I had the big game [in China], I started getting some NBA attention. So me, I’m a guy that always wants to play in the league, but I did it and I played a long time in the league. So it’s not just like the NBA or nothing.”

Referencing his 54-point game in China, Cook said he received some NBA attention after that.

Wanting to get another opportunity in the NBA, Cook also seems fine if that does not occur, understanding he will still have opportunities to play professionally.

