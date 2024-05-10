Former Warriors Coach Gets Honest on Klay Thompson's Future Contract
Last season, Klay Thompson was earning $43 million with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, he didn't quite play up to those standards, but the team still wants him back. Will he get paid a max from a young contender, or will he come back to the Warriors at a pay cut?
Former Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson believes he has an idea on what Klay Thompson will earn in his next contract.
“I’m giving him $20-$25,” Jackson said on Gil's Arena. “When you look around the league with guys making that kind of money, I still think he has plenty in the tank. Guys that can shoot the basketball the way he shoots the basketball have much more longevity...He will still be relevant on the court because of his presence and ability to knock that shot down. I think he has a lot left in the tank.”
Jackson believes that while Klay Thompson wants to make as much money as possible, he wants to prove people wrong. He wants to prove to people that he's deserving of whatever contract that he earns.
"He wants to prove people wrong," Jackson said. "He wants to make the most money he can make, but he wants to prove people wrong. It gets personal."
The Warriors and Klay Thompson are in a very tough situation this offseason. It's going to be about more than just money, it'll be about pride and respect.
