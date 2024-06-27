Former Warriors GM Reveals Controversial Bronny James News
After not being selected in the first round of the NBA Draft, former USC guard Bronny James is widely expected to be selected in the second round on Thursday. It has been reported several different places that James is expected to be selected 55th overall by the Lakers, which would join him with his father LeBron James.
In a recent report, former Golden State Warriors general manager and current ESPN analyst Bob Myers said Klutch Sports CEO is warning teams against selecting James:
This is very controversial news, as it seems Klutch Sports has a specific destination in mind for James, and do not want him going anywhere other than that. The expectation among many is that James will end up with the Lakers where his father LeBron James plays, and it seems things could be trending that way.
According to Myers, Rich Paul is warning teams that his client will go play in Australia if selected by a team they do not want him to play for. While this goes against what Bronny has publicly shared with the media, displaying a willingness to play for whatever team selects him, it seems his agency has a different plan in place for him.
It will be very interesting to see how this plays out, as LA's 55th overall pick is approaching.
