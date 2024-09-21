Inside The Warriors

Former Warriors Star Reveals Heartbroken Reaction to Klay Thompson Leaving

Golden State Warriors legend Klay Thompson is now with the Dallas Mavericks.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) against the Sacramento Kings.
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) against the Sacramento Kings.
Klay Thompson will play his first season with the Dallas Mavericks after spending his entire 11-year NBA career with the Golden State Warriors. Thompson is a legend in Golden State and helped define an era of basketball alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green, which is why this change will take some getting used to for everyone in the NBA world.

During a recent interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, former Warriors star Baron Davis revealed his heartbroken reaction to Thompson’s departure.

“That was heartbreaking because you always want to see those dudes stay together for what they accomplished,” Davis said.

Baron Davis and Steph Curry
Los Angeles Clippers guard Baron Davis (5) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) at the Staples Center.

While he never played with Thompson, Davis was a star in Golden State himself. Spending four seasons with the Warriors, Davis was on the 2007 “We Believe” eighth seed team that eliminated the first seed Mavericks.

Davis averaged a team-best 25.0 points in that first round series.

Continuing on Thompson, Davis added, “And you want someone like Klay Thompson to play with one team; you know, in the NBA the goal is to play with one team your entire career and for those three guys Klay, Steph and Draymond to see them go from babies to grown men to now veterans, it was kind of heartbreaking.”

While it hurt Davis to see Thompson leave Golden State, he added, “At the same time I’m always player-first and so, whatever’s best for Klay and I think that he’s going to get an opportunity to start in Dallas and play with two potent scorers that’s going to open up a lot of opportunities and he’s gonna get a lot of wide open shots.”

