Game 6 Injury Report: Robert Williams Questionable

The Golden State Warriors are looking to finish this in Boston

Steven Ryan | Credit: Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors hope this is the last NBA game until next season. With a chance to close out the Boston Celtics in Boston, Golden State is not interested in coming back home without the Larry O'Brian trophy. In order to do that, they will need to duplicate their performance from the last two games, and hand Boston a rare third-consecutive loss.

The injury report for this game looks similar to the way it has for most of the series, with Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. being listed as questionable for Golden State, and Robert Williams being listed as questionable for Boston. Outside of the expected absence of James Wiseman, those three names are the only ones listed on the Game 6 injury report.

Robert Williams has been playing through injury for most of this postseason, and the entire NBA Finals. His impact has been undeniable when he has been on the court; however, Boston has to be careful when managing his workload. Like the previous games, it seems like that Williams will suit up and contribute, but for now he is listed as questionable.

Closing out a series is always difficult, and closing out the NBA Finals is even more difficult. Add in the hostile environment that awaits the Warriors in Boston, and Game 6 will be no easy task. 

