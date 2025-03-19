Inside The Warriors

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Honest Statement After Unexpected Warriors Loss

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke about the frustrating loss to the Golden State Warriors

Farbod Esnaashari

Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Not many people expected the Milwaukee Bucks to come into Golden State and come out empty-handed against a Warriors team without Steph Curry.

Yet, somehow, they did.

The Milwaukee Bucks somehow lost 104-93 against a Warriors team missing its offensive engine, while the Bucks had their trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Kyle Kuzma available. The loss sends a clear message to the Bucks and their fans, the team is the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference for a reason.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Dec 31, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

After the game, Giannis spoke about the frustrating loss to a shorthanded Golden State Warriors team.

"We just gotta be more clear with what we're trying to accomplish," Giannis said. "I feel like at times it's just me and Dame (Lillard) trying to be aggressive, and everybody plays through that. I feel the last couple of games, dug in the fourth quarter, we kind of like try to be too unselfish instead of try to go downhill and make something happen."

In Giannis' eyes, the Bucks don't play aggressively if he and Lillard don't play aggressively. For the most part, that's true. Too many of the team's shots came from a very disjointed offense where they were dribbling around the perimeter too much.

"As a team, we just gotta play free," Giannis admitted. "Gotta play free, it's gotta be like a joy within the game. And stop thinking about negative stuff. Me personally, I just gotta be aggressive. I gotta be aggressive, I gotta be aggressive, I gotta (be) like 'F what everybody's talking about,' and just kinda go downhill and be myself, and enjoy the game again. That's pretty much it."

After Tuesday's unexpected loss, the Milwaukee Bucks now have an overall record of 38-30. They are currently in the fifth seed, but currently only half a game away from both the fourth and sixth seeds in the Eastern Conference.

Related Articles

NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball

Steph Curry's Half Court Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Magic Goes Viral

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News