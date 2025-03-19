Giannis Antetokounmpo's Honest Statement After Unexpected Warriors Loss
Not many people expected the Milwaukee Bucks to come into Golden State and come out empty-handed against a Warriors team without Steph Curry.
Yet, somehow, they did.
The Milwaukee Bucks somehow lost 104-93 against a Warriors team missing its offensive engine, while the Bucks had their trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Kyle Kuzma available. The loss sends a clear message to the Bucks and their fans, the team is the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference for a reason.
After the game, Giannis spoke about the frustrating loss to a shorthanded Golden State Warriors team.
"We just gotta be more clear with what we're trying to accomplish," Giannis said. "I feel like at times it's just me and Dame (Lillard) trying to be aggressive, and everybody plays through that. I feel the last couple of games, dug in the fourth quarter, we kind of like try to be too unselfish instead of try to go downhill and make something happen."
In Giannis' eyes, the Bucks don't play aggressively if he and Lillard don't play aggressively. For the most part, that's true. Too many of the team's shots came from a very disjointed offense where they were dribbling around the perimeter too much.
"As a team, we just gotta play free," Giannis admitted. "Gotta play free, it's gotta be like a joy within the game. And stop thinking about negative stuff. Me personally, I just gotta be aggressive. I gotta be aggressive, I gotta be aggressive, I gotta (be) like 'F what everybody's talking about,' and just kinda go downhill and be myself, and enjoy the game again. That's pretty much it."
After Tuesday's unexpected loss, the Milwaukee Bucks now have an overall record of 38-30. They are currently in the fifth seed, but currently only half a game away from both the fourth and sixth seeds in the Eastern Conference.
