Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status for Warriors vs Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks have had a rollercoaster 2024-25 NBA season. After starting the season off 2-8, the team rallied and somehow jumped to a 25-17 record. Now, the team is in the midst of losing five out of their last seven games.
To make matters worse, the Bucks received some tough news about their superstar player Giannis Antetokounmpo.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Giannis will be sidelined with a mild calf strain.
Via @ShamsCharania: "Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined through the next week due to a mild calf strain and will miss the NBA All-Star Game next Sunday, sources tell ESPN. Antetokounmpo, out since Feb. 2, is expected to return to action shortly after All-Star break."
Through the 41 games Giannis has played this season, he's averaged 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.3 blocks on 60.8% shooting from the field. What he's been doing has been very MVP-worthy, but Milwaukee's record just doesn't translate.
Fortunately, the Bucks' other All-Star Damian Lillard has performed very well when Giannis has missed games this season.
In the games that Giannis has missed this season, Lillard has averaged 32.8 points, 10.2 assists, and 5.3 rebounds on 48/46/98 shooting from the field. Monday night is a moment the Bucks could put their newest acquisition of Kyle Kuzma to perfect use.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. EST on Monday.
