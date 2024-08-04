Golden State Warriors All-Star Gets Very Honest on NBA Retirement
The Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson era of the Golden State Warriors is officially over. With Klay Thompson gone, it looks like Draymond Green may be finishing up in the near future as well.
During an episode of Jeff Teague's Club 520 Podcast, Green revealed his retirement timeline. According to Green, he only has two more years left in the NBA before he starts considering retirement.
“I’m on the wrong side of my downslide, like I’m headed into year 13,” Green said. “I probably got two more [seasons]. And so it’s important to start building for the next thing.”
It's very important to note that Draymond Green has three years left on his contract, not two. However, the third year of his contract is a player option worth $27,678,571; by that third year, Draymond Green will be 37 years old.
Last season, Draymond Green averaged 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.0 steals on 50/40/73 shooting from the field. While Green's numbers have taken a big decline since the 2018-19 season, his presence as a utility role player is very important to the Warriors' success. An underrated part of Green's game last season was the fact that he had the best three-point shooting season of his career at 39.5%.
The Golden State Warriors as the fans knew them are over. The Splash Brothers are gone, and within the next few seasons, Draymond Green sounds like he will be, too.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement
Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed
Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond