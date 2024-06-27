Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder Make Trade
NBA Draft Day is here and with it comes the draft day trades. The latest one involves the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
According to Shams Charania, the Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Lindy Waters III to the Golden State Warriors for the 52nd pick in the draft. According to Anthony Slater, the Warriors plan on keeping Lindy Waters III past his Saturday guarantee. He will be owed $2.2 million next season.
According to Slater, the deal can be done before July 1 so that it wouldn't trigger any of the NBA's new hard cap rules.
Lindy Waters III has played three seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Last season, he averaged 3.6 points and 1.1 rebounds on 47/44/100 shooting from the field. He only averaged 7.4 minutes a game last season and his usage has gone down year-by-year. In his first season, Waters played 18.6 minutes a game and averaged 8.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 41/36/80 shooting from the field.
Based on Slater's report, it seems like the Golden State Warriors see something in Lindy Waters III that the Oklahoma City Thunder quite haven't seen. They want him as a deep rotation option and it seems like they like his ability as a guard.
The Golden State Warriors have made their first move of the offseason, but it won't be their last.
