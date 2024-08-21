Golden State Warriors Announce Passing of 87-Year-Old Franchise Legend Alvin Attles
In an official announcement on Wednesday morning, the Golden State Warriors share that franchise legend Alvin Attles had passed away at the age of 87.
"Golden State Warriors legend Alvin Attles passed away yesterday at the age of 87," the Warriors wrote. "He was surrounded by family at his East Bay home."
The team added in a statement, "Alvin Attles did not just epitomize what it meant to be a Warrior—he was Mr. Warrior. His tenacious playing style earned him the affectionate nickname of 'The Destroyer' on the court, but it was his gentle soul, grace and humility off the court that served as a guiding light for the organization for more than six decades."
The Warriors continued, writing, "As a player, coach, general manager, ambassador, and most of all, as a person, Alvin set the standards of professionalism and class by which we all strive to achieve. He leaves behind a profound legacy within the game of basketball and the Bay Area community, but especially as a family man and humanitarian. We mourn his loss alongside his wife, Wilhelmina, son Alvin, and all who knew and loved him."
In their official announcement on this sad news, the Warriors also included statements from franchise legends Rick Barry and Chris Mullen:
A beloved Warriors franchise icon, Attles will be missed by those who knew him and everyone else who was impacted by his time in basketball.
