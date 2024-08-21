Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Announce Passing of 87-Year-Old Franchise Legend Alvin Attles

The Warriors announced on Wednesday morning that Alvin Attles had passed away

Joey Linn

Dec 21, 2019; San Francisco, California, USA; Basketball Hall of Fame member Al Attles sits courtside during the game between the Arizona Wildcats and the St. John's Red Storm at Chase Center.
Dec 21, 2019; San Francisco, California, USA; Basketball Hall of Fame member Al Attles sits courtside during the game between the Arizona Wildcats and the St. John's Red Storm at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

In an official announcement on Wednesday morning, the Golden State Warriors share that franchise legend Alvin Attles had passed away at the age of 87.

"Golden State Warriors legend Alvin Attles passed away yesterday at the age of 87," the Warriors wrote. "He was surrounded by family at his East Bay home."

The team added in a statement, "Alvin Attles did not just epitomize what it meant to be a Warrior—he was Mr. Warrior. His tenacious playing style earned him the affectionate nickname of 'The Destroyer' on the court, but it was his gentle soul, grace and humility off the court that served as a guiding light for the organization for more than six decades."

The Warriors continued, writing, "As a player, coach, general manager, ambassador, and most of all, as a person, Alvin set the standards of professionalism and class by which we all strive to achieve. He leaves behind a profound legacy within the game of basketball and the Bay Area community, but especially as a family man and humanitarian. We mourn his loss alongside his wife, Wilhelmina, son Alvin, and all who knew and loved him."

In their official announcement on this sad news, the Warriors also included statements from franchise legends Rick Barry and Chris Mullen:

A beloved Warriors franchise icon, Attles will be missed by those who knew him and everyone else who was impacted by his time in basketball.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News