Golden State Warriors Champion Reveals how Mavericks can Beat Celtics
There's one team that's beaten both the NBA Finals-bound Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, and that's the Golden State Warriors. No one knows those two teams better than the 2022 Warriors team that was able to stop both of them.
Andrew Wiggins was a guest on SPORTSNET, where he was interviewed by Amit Mann and Esfandiar Baraheni, and within the interview he revealed how the Mavericks can stop the Boston Celtics.
“I would say make them uncomfortable,” Wiggins said. “That’s the main thing, making someone uncomfortable. A great player always has one or two moves -- their go-to moves, but let’s see if you can make them do that third or fourth or fifth option, how is that going to look like? Keep them uncomfortable. Keep that body on them [and] try to wear them down. That was my goal.”
Both the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks are much different teams than when the Golden State Warriors beat both of them in 2022. The Celtics no longer have Marcus Smart, have added Jrue Holiday and Porzingis, and also have a much more improved Derrick White. The Dallas Mavericks are almost a completely different team than they were in 2022. While the team still has Luka Doncic, they've added Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., Dereck Lively, and a plethora of role players.
Both the Mavericks and Celtics have unstoppable offenses with different quirks. One thing is for sure though, the games are going to come down to whoever makes their three-point shots.
