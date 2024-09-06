Golden State Warriors Champion Reveals Major Change to His Game
Three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney has seen it all throughout his time with the Golden State Warriors. However, Looney's time in the NBA is starting to feel like he'll be needed less and less as the years go on. Regardless, Looney thinks he may have found an answer to that problem.
During an interview with Brandon Scoop B Robinson, Kevon Looney revealed how he's changing his game to suit the desires of next season. The simple answer is that Looney will be adding more three-pointers and jump shots next season.
“It’s something that I’ve been practicing for years, but now it’s time for me to shoot threes, shoot more midranges," Looney said. "Steve wanted me to improve in that area so I mean, I’ve been shooting a lot of shots and feeling good about my game and so it’s going to be a lot of surprises next year.”
Not only is Looney adding range to his game to make himself more useful, he's also improved a leader to make himself even more indispensable.
“I think I’m using my voice more and I think I can see the game better, you know? That’s the thing I feel that I’ve gotten a lot better at," Looney said. "My first couple years in the league I didn’t talk much, but as I become more of a veteran young guys start leaning on me more and I’m much better with my voice and my teammates can count on me more.”
Last season, Kevon Looney lost his starting spot with the Golden State Warriors as he went from starting in 70 games in 2023, to only starting in 2024. Now, he looks to change all of that next season.
