Golden State Warriors Expected Plan on Major $224 Million Decision Revealed
The Golden State Warriors are in the middle of an incredibly important time in their franchise's history. The team needs to maximize having a superstar Steph Curry in his twilight, while also figuring out a way to secure themselves for the future. Caught in the middle of that, is what they're going to have to do with a rising Jonathan Kuminga that reportedly wants a max contract.
According to a report from Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors are currently not prepared to offer Jonathan Kuminga the $224 million max contract that he's been reportedly desiring. Here is the exact excerpt from Slater's article.
"The Warriors aren’t currently prepared to give Kuminga a max extension (like the five-year, $224-million deal Franz Wagner got from the Orlando Magic that will start at 25 percent of the cap) or anything that stretches too close to that $44.8 million annual salary, league sources said," Slater said.
While the Golden State Warriors are not currently prepared to offer Kuminga the max contract, there' still a chance that he could receive it should his play make a jump. According to Slater, the Warriors are still very willing to be adaptable in their decision should he take another talent leap.
"There’s credible reason for Kuminga to believe he can play himself into that ballpark with another leap," Slater said. The talent has flashed for long stretches. The upside remains immense. But Kuminga’s relatively limited track record and protection of restricted free agency gives the Warriors leverage and reasons for patience."
Last season, Jonathan Kuminga averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 53/32/75 shooting from the field. Should he become a consistent 20+ point a game scorer, one would have to believe that the Warriors may reconsider their decision.