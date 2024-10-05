Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Fans React to Ex-NBA Player Getting Scammed for $1M

Chandler Parsons tried to invest in former Warriors center James Wiseman.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons (25) before the game against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons (25) before the game against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum. / Justin Ford-Imagn Images
It was reported on Friday that a man was convicted of scamming former NBA players Chandler Parsons and Dwight Howard of a combined $8M.

“A Georgia businessman was convicted Friday on five counts by a federal jury in Manhattan of defrauding former NBA players Dwight Howard and Chandler Parsons of a combined $8 million in 2021,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst wrote. “Calvin Darden Jr. was found guilty of fraud, bank fraud, money laundering and two different conspiracy counts.”

If this story was not crazy enough, Windhorst added that Parsons sent money to Darden for what the ex-NBA forward believed was an investment into the development of former Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman.

“Parsons was tricked into a fraudulent investment in the development of the career of former No. 2 draft pick James Wiseman,” Windsorst wrote.

Fans are in agreement that this was an unexpected twist to an already strange story.

Via @rayalmeda: “Bizarre. Didn’t have that on my bingo card”

Fans are having trouble believing this is even a real report.

Via @Gmoney108: "Is this real?"

Many are reacting to this unexpected Wiseman mention.

Via @WarriorsJay_: "James Wiseman mentioned ‼️"

Other fans have poked fun at Golden State for their own failed development of the second overall pick.

Via @stephortlessaf: "Guess Warriors weren’t the only one who got scammed by trying to develop Wiseman"

This is a wild story that becomes even more interesting with the Wiseman name mention.

