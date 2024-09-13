Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Fans React to Jonathan Kuminga Report

Warriors fans have mixed feelings about this Jonathan Kuminga report.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) reacts to a call by an official during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) reacts to a call by an official during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga was selected seventh overall in the 2021 NBA draft. It has been an up and down first three seasons for Kuminga, as his role has fluctuated quite a bit under Steve Kerr.

Starting a career-high 46 games last season, Kuminga showed flashes of his upside that Golden State hopes is a future All-Star player. Set to hit free agency in the 2025-26 season, Kuminga is said to be seeking somewhere near a maximum extension.

In a recent report, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater said the Warriors are not prepared to offer Kuminga a maximum extension.

Via Slater: “The Warriors aren’t currently prepared to give Kuminga a max extension (like the five-year, $224-million deal Franz Wagner got from the Orlando Magic that will start at 25 percent of the cap) or anything that stretches too close to that $44.8 million annual salary, league sources said.”

While Golden State does not want to max Kuminga, several reports this summer also claimed he was held off limits in their trade pursuits of Paul George and Lauri Markkanen. This has left Warriors fans with mixed feelings.

Via TommyGunnNBA: “This is absolutely the right call but it makes how they value JK in trade talks all the funnier lmao”

Via nikotaughtyou: “Don’t want to trade him, but you also don’t think he’s good enough to really max out LMAOOOO”

Via KingQ_Tip: “But wouldn’t ship him and Podz for Lauri?? Yeah free Wardell man”

Via klaylese: “so why the hell wouldn’t you trade him and let him get it from somewhere else????? jazz initially asked for him and clippers asked and you said no bc you were committed to him….”

This is a fair point many Warriors fans are making, because if Golden State is not willing to pay Kuminga the contract he is reportedly seeking, then they should probably be more open to moving him for an established second option next to Steph Curry.

