Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Fans React to Klay Thompson's Instagram Post

Former Warriors guard Klay Thompson is now with the Dallas Mavericks.

Joey Linn

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) poses for a photo during the 2024 Dallas Mavericks media day.
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) poses for a photo during the 2024 Dallas Mavericks media day. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Klay Thompson playing for someone other than the Golden State Warriors is going to take some getting used to. Drafted by the Warriors in 2011, Thompson won four championships with the franchise before signing with the Dallas Mavericks this offseason.

Thompson averaged 19.6 points on 41.3 percent from three-point range in 793 games for the Warriors. Forming an iconic backcourt with Steph Curry, Thompson was an integral piece to all four championships the Warriors won while he was there.

Now with the Mavericks, Thompson is looking to help Luka Doncic and the reigning Western Conference champions take that next step.

The Mavericks held their media day on Monday, and Thompson stared some content in an Instagram post.

Via Thompson: “TREY - UNO ! #newera #jackieisback”

Warriors fans have been reacting to this post from Thompson.

Via domhecht: “It’s like watching your ex move on in a new relationship. The Bay loves you Klay 😭❤️”

Via annps11: “We miss you💙💛”

Via reynardsilva: “Gross but we still love you bro 💙💛”

Via robynjonesca: “@klaythompson wrapping my head and heart around seeing you in Dallas gear. Love to watch you play and for you to do you - just going to miss you on Dubs this season. Selfishly sad, but excited to see what this move brings you.”

Via zack_majocha: “Still feels weird. Gonna miss you in the bay Forreal”

Klay Thompson
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and guard Gary Payton II (0) walk towards the locker room after losing to the Sacramento Kings. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Several more comments like these were left under Thompson’s post. In two hours, the post has over 86,000 likes and 1,500 comments. While it was a complicated end to Thompson’s time in Golden State, he is still beloved by Warriors fans.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News