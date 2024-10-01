Golden State Warriors Fans React to Klay Thompson's Instagram Post
Klay Thompson playing for someone other than the Golden State Warriors is going to take some getting used to. Drafted by the Warriors in 2011, Thompson won four championships with the franchise before signing with the Dallas Mavericks this offseason.
Thompson averaged 19.6 points on 41.3 percent from three-point range in 793 games for the Warriors. Forming an iconic backcourt with Steph Curry, Thompson was an integral piece to all four championships the Warriors won while he was there.
Now with the Mavericks, Thompson is looking to help Luka Doncic and the reigning Western Conference champions take that next step.
The Mavericks held their media day on Monday, and Thompson stared some content in an Instagram post.
Via Thompson: “TREY - UNO ! #newera #jackieisback”
Warriors fans have been reacting to this post from Thompson.
Via domhecht: “It’s like watching your ex move on in a new relationship. The Bay loves you Klay 😭❤️”
Via annps11: “We miss you💙💛”
Via reynardsilva: “Gross but we still love you bro 💙💛”
Via robynjonesca: “@klaythompson wrapping my head and heart around seeing you in Dallas gear. Love to watch you play and for you to do you - just going to miss you on Dubs this season. Selfishly sad, but excited to see what this move brings you.”
Via zack_majocha: “Still feels weird. Gonna miss you in the bay Forreal”
Several more comments like these were left under Thompson’s post. In two hours, the post has over 86,000 likes and 1,500 comments. While it was a complicated end to Thompson’s time in Golden State, he is still beloved by Warriors fans.
