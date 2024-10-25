Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Fans React to Klay Thompson's Mavericks Debut

Klay Thompson made his Dallas Mavericks debut against the San Antonio Spurs.

Joey Linn

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center.
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Klay Thompson had spent his entire NBA career with the Golden State Warriors prior to joining the Dallas Mavericks this summer. This is a change everyone is still getting used to, as Thompson was an integral piece to Golden State’s four NBA championships during his time there.

It was an incredible debut for Thompson in Dallas, as the five-time NBA All-Star scored 22 points while making six of his 10 three-point attempts. The six made threes for Thompson were a record for any player in their Mavericks debut. 

Via dallasmavs on IG: “With 6 👌s, Klay set a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a Mavs debut."

Warriors fans still have a lot of love for Thompson and have been reacting to his performance on Thursday.

Via @RamonIsHim: "If you love Klay you’re happy for him Much rather see him flourish on a team in a role that works for him than be forced to stay in an unhealthy relationship"

Via @MontePooleNBCS: "The joy is back in Klay’s heart. A wonderful development"

Via @SJBasketball8: "105k likes is crazy. i be forgetting how much motion klay has, for better or for worse lol"

Via @nikotaughtyou: "#GoodJobKlay"

WarriorsMuse on X simply shared a StatMuse picture of Thompson.

This was an exciting day for Thompson and one he will look to build on as he moves forward in Dallas.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News