Golden State Warriors Fans React to Klay Thompson's Mavericks Debut
Klay Thompson had spent his entire NBA career with the Golden State Warriors prior to joining the Dallas Mavericks this summer. This is a change everyone is still getting used to, as Thompson was an integral piece to Golden State’s four NBA championships during his time there.
It was an incredible debut for Thompson in Dallas, as the five-time NBA All-Star scored 22 points while making six of his 10 three-point attempts. The six made threes for Thompson were a record for any player in their Mavericks debut.
Via dallasmavs on IG: “With 6 👌s, Klay set a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a Mavs debut."
Warriors fans still have a lot of love for Thompson and have been reacting to his performance on Thursday.
Via @RamonIsHim: "If you love Klay you’re happy for him Much rather see him flourish on a team in a role that works for him than be forced to stay in an unhealthy relationship"
Via @MontePooleNBCS: "The joy is back in Klay’s heart. A wonderful development"
Via @SJBasketball8: "105k likes is crazy. i be forgetting how much motion klay has, for better or for worse lol"
Via @nikotaughtyou: "#GoodJobKlay"
WarriorsMuse on X simply shared a StatMuse picture of Thompson.
This was an exciting day for Thompson and one he will look to build on as he moves forward in Dallas.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France