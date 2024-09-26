Golden State Warriors Fans React to New Free Agency Signing
The Golden State Warriors were unable to acquire an established co-star for Steph Curry this offseason. Unwilling to trade Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski, Golden State struck out on both Paul George and Lauri Markkanen.
Rounding out their roster with role players, the Warriors potentially improved on the margins this season, but certainly did not take their team from one that missed the playoffs to one that can contend for a championship. In a report on Wednesday, it was announced that Golden State had added one more player to their training camp roster.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic: “Free agent F Kevin Knox has agreed to a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell. The six-year NBA veteran averaged 7.2 points in 18 minutes a game for the Pistons last season, and now will compete in Warriors training camp.”
Warriors fans have been reacting to this signing on X.
Via @WarriorsMuse: “WARRIORS GOT KEVIN BACK LETS GO”
Via @babyfacedubs: “KEVIN KNOX TRADED TO THE WARRIORS??? OMGGGG THE LEAGUE IS COOKED”
Via @Jefe_Zel: “I like this signing and hope he can earn a spot on the team. Skill set translates well and if he can put it all together would make for a good rotational player. #DubNation”
Via @gswcba: “As expected Warriors bring Kevin Knox to training camp after a good Summer League showing. He's not two-way eligible so will be competing for a spot on the roster against Santos/Waters.If they want to get him to Santa Cruz they'd need to acquire his G League rights from Remix.
Via @AndyKHLiu: “Loved watching him play in Summer League.”
Knox was selected ninth overall in the 2018 NBA draft by the New York Knicks, and owns career averages of 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 306 games.
