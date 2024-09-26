Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Fans React to New Free Agency Signing

The Golden State Warriors have signed a new player before training camp.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors fans during a timeout against the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors fans during a timeout against the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors were unable to acquire an established co-star for Steph Curry this offseason. Unwilling to trade Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski, Golden State struck out on both Paul George and Lauri Markkanen.

Rounding out their roster with role players, the Warriors potentially improved on the margins this season, but certainly did not take their team from one that missed the playoffs to one that can contend for a championship. In a report on Wednesday, it was announced that Golden State had added one more player to their training camp roster.

Via Shams Charania of The Athletic: “Free agent F Kevin Knox has agreed to a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell. The six-year NBA veteran averaged 7.2 points in 18 minutes a game for the Pistons last season, and now will compete in Warriors training camp.”

Warriors fans have been reacting to this signing on X.

Via @WarriorsMuse: “WARRIORS GOT KEVIN BACK LETS GO”

Via @babyfacedubs: “KEVIN KNOX TRADED TO THE WARRIORS??? OMGGGG THE LEAGUE IS COOKED”

Via @Jefe_Zel: “I like this signing and hope he can earn a spot on the team. Skill set translates well and if he can put it all together would make for a good rotational player. #DubNation”

Via @gswcba: “As expected Warriors bring Kevin Knox to training camp after a good Summer League showing. He's not two-way eligible so will be competing for a spot on the roster against Santos/Waters.If they want to get him to Santa Cruz they'd need to acquire his G League rights from Remix.

Via @AndyKHLiu: “Loved watching him play in Summer League.”

Knox was selected ninth overall in the 2018 NBA draft by the New York Knicks, and owns career averages of 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 306 games.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News