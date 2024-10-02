Golden State Warriors Fans React to Star Player Missing Practice
For the past few seasons, health and injuries haven't been kind to Andrew Wiggins. While the season hasn't started just quite yet for Wiggins, he's already missed the first day of practice with the team.
According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Andrew Wiggins did not participate in practice during the Warriors' first workout on Tuesday; he was sick and wore a mask. While Wiggins didn't participate in practice, he was seen in a good mood and it doesn't seem like it'll be a major issue moving forward.
The news sparked a major debate among Warriors fans where some expressed deja vu to last season, and some claimed not to worry.
Make no mistake, Andrew Wiggins has just as much of a chip on his shoulder as the rest of the Golden State Warriors do after missing the playoffs last season.
"I'm very motivated," Wiggins said during Warriors media day. I'm just ready to get started and get it going."
One reply to the report revealed that Wiggins was actually coughing throughout media day and was even offered a cough drop, which suggests that Wiggins was already sick during media day.
If the Golden State Warriors want to have any type of success this season, they'll need a much better Andrew Wiggins than they received last season. Last season, Wiggins averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 45/36/75 shooting from the field. For the Warriors to be successful, he'll need to average at least 17 points a game in the starting lineup.
As a whole, many of the replies to Wiggins' sickness have been largely insensitive. Fans need to give Wiggins more grace, especially after dealing with his father just passing away.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France