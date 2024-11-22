Golden State Warriors Fans React to Steph Curry's Injury Status
The Golden State Warriors got back in the win column on Wednesday night with a convincing win over the Atlanta Hawks. This win improved Golden State’s record to 11-3 which sits atop the Western Conference.
Star point guard Steph Curry was listed as probable for that game due to left knee bursitis, which was an upgraded status from his questionable listing against the LA Clippers. Playing in both of those games, Curry showed no issue with is knee, and head coach Steve Kerr told reporters in Los Angeles it was something he was even aware of.
Ahead of Friday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Curry has again been listed as probable.
While the probable listing means Curry is expected to play, many Warriors fans are hoping he rests against a Pelicans squad missing almost all of its top players.
Via @Sudharsan_ak: "Let Steph rest this one, need him to get all the rest he can"
Via @itsjamia__: "they should really just rest him, pelicans barely have anyone"
Via @KfcdudeD: "Rest curry bruh, we're playing a G league team as the first seed. Actually rest draymond and wiggins as well"
Via @jtmoniezzz: "rest steph"
Via @jordan_demi1: "Let Steph rest for this one"
Via @DRenierjohn: "Rest Steph"
Many Warriors fans would like to see Curry rest this game against the 4-12 Pelicans, but the probable listing means he is expected to play.
