Golden State Warriors Fans React to Steph Curry's Very Honest Statement
The Golden State Warriors are facing a lot of pressure to maximize the final years of Steph Curry’s superstardom. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer proved this summer at the Paris Olympics he is still at the top of his game.
Unable to add an another All-Star this summer, Golden State instead brought in a collection of role players. Missing the playoffs last season, the Warriors may be better this year, but they are far from a championship contender.
When asked about this, Curry gave a very honest answer on where the Warriors are.
“All three guys that we brought in, all are veterans,” Curry said of De’Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield, and Kyle Anderson. “… Established veterans that know how to play the game and are good pieces that you need to be a championship-type team. Does that mean we’re there? I don’t know… We’re in the position where we can be a relevant team early.”
Warriors fans have been reacting to this statement from Curry.
Via @nikotaughtyou: “They failed my dawg…”
Via @RamonIsHim: “Went from dominating the league to ‘we might be relevant’”
Via @klaylese: “poor baby there’s no light in his eyes”
Via @cecesinterludee: “free my goat OMG”
Via @JayCondone: “my goat don't look happy.”
Via @splashdubs: “we went from a finals team to a ‘relevant team’”
The Warriors will need a midseason move to reenter championship contention, but Curry thinks they can be “relevant” without one.
