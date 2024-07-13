Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors GM Gets Honest About Current Trade Talks

The Warriors are looking for ways to improve

April 30, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) huddles with his teammates before game seven of the 2023 NBA playoffs first round against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Heading into this offseason, it was reported several places that the Golden State Warriors were expected to pursue a trade that would land Steph Curry an established co-star. Such a trade has yet to materialize, as many of the top trade options have been sent elsewhere. This leaves Golden State likely entering next season with their current roster that includes Steph Curry, but no established second option. 

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy was asked where trade talks stand currently, and said the team is always looking to get better, but also likes where they are at. 

"We're always looking around the league to get better," Dunleavy said. "Talking with teams, exploring stuff. I like our team, but there’s also some things we can look at to improve it."

Slater recently reported the possibility of Golden State entering next season without having made a big trade, operating with the belief that a deal could happen at any point up until the trade deadline. This is a very risky strategy for Golden State, because as the last two seasons have shown, they could very well be facing an uphill battle in the standings by the time the trade deadline arrives. 

By waiting until the trade deadline, the Warriors would still be facing the same challenges they have faced this summer when it comes to getting a deal done, and with much less time to acclimate their new addition if they were able to pull off a deal. 

