Golden State Warriors GM Gets Honest About Future of Two Players
The Golden State Warriors are in a very interesting spot with 21-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga. Reportedly unwilling to offer Kuminga a maximum contract extension, the Warriors have also been unwilling to include him in certain trades that may have landed Steph Curry a new co-star.
Kuminga was selected seventh overall in the 2021 NBA draft, and the Warriors took 6-foot-6 guard Moses Moody seven picks later. The Moody situation is also complex, because while the Warriors have reportedly been more willing to include him in trade talks than Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski, he does not have the same value of those two players.
This puts the Warriors in an interesting position as they navigate potential contract extensions for Kuminga and Moody.
When asked about extension negotiations with these two players, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy said there have been good conversations.
“We’re working through that with them and their representation right now,” Dunleavy said. “We've got a few more weeks. Good, positive conversations, without getting into too much detail. I think regardless of whether we get something done or not, we want those guys here. Just because you don’t get an extension done doesn’t mean they won’t be here for a long time.”
Dunleavy added the most important thing for Kuminga and Moody is that they each have great seasons. A lot of this will be dependent on how Steve Kerr utilizes the two players, as each have seen their role fluctuate since being selected in the 2021 draft lottery.
This was an honest statement from Dunleavy, because while he seemed to admit there’s a possibility neither Moody or Kuminga sign extensions, he added that does not mean both players won’t be with Golden State longterm.
