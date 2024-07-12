Golden State Warriors GM Gets Honest About Steph Curry's Future With Team
The Golden State Warriors recently saw franchise legend Klay Thompson depart to the Dallas Mavericks in a sign and trade deal. This was something that seemed impossible just a year or so ago, but as last season went on, it became more reasonable to assume that Thompson could leave the only NBA franchise he had known.
While Thompson’s departure, put into perspective how fast things can change in the NBA, it doesn’t seem possible that a similar situation could play out with Steph Curry. Speaking with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. was asked about Curry’s upcoming extension eligibility, and said the star point guard can receive whatever contract he wants.
While there are limitations to what Golden State can offer Curry, it seems they are willing to give him whatever contract he desires that is permitted under the NBA’s new CBA. Curry’s loyalty to the Warriors is something that has helped transform this organization, and it seems he plans on sticking around even as they search for ways to improve the roster around him.
Following their second round exit in 2023 by missing the playoffs entirely last season, the Warriors have a lot of work to do with this roster, but it seems they will have the luxury of building around one of the greatest players in league history.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement
Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed
Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond