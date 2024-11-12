Golden State Warriors' Heartfelt Message to Klay Thompson Goes Viral
With all eyes on the first NBA Cup night of the 2024-25 season, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in a high-stakes Western Conference matchup. But, for many, it is much more than an NBA Cup Group Play game.
Tuesday's matchup marks Mavericks guard Klay Thompson's first game against the Warriors after spending the first 13 years of his career in Golden State.
Thompson won four championships and made five All-Star appearances as a Warrior, cementing himself as one of the franchise's best. Klay has risen as one of the best three-point shooters the NBA has ever seen, as Warriors fans patiently await his return to the Bay Area.
Golden State fans are not the only ones preparing for Klay's return, as the Warriors roster came together to welcome the Mavericks guard back home. Each player sent a message to Thompson ahead of his return.
Brandin Podziemski: "What's up, Klay? Welcome back to the Bay. Obviously, this is home for you and you know that. I'm super excited to have you back here."
Kevon Looney: "Welcome back to the Warriors Ground. You deserve to be celebrated, you're a legend here. You did a lot of great things for the Warriors, a lot of great things for me. But, we still gotta beat you tonight. So, good luck, I'm going to foul you."
Trayce Jackson-Davis: "Klay, I miss you dawg. I can't wait for you to come back, but I hope you have an off-night shooting."
Steph Curry: "It was an honor to play with you for 13 years. Always remember every memory we were able to create as teammates and the Splash Brothers. I hope you get the hero's welcome that you deserve."
Andrew Wiggins: "We love and miss you over here, bro. You're Warriors legend for life."
Steve Kerr: "You are an icon in this franchise, your statue will be outside Chase [Center] one day. Thank you for all the championships, all the incredible moments, and the person you are, the teammate you are. I loved coaching you and welcome back."
Draymond Green: "Welcome back. I never thought that I'd be saying those words to Klay. I'm thankful, I'm honored to have been your teammate, to call you brother. Welcome back home, brother. Well deserved. Take your flowers because you earned every single last one of them and some more. Love you brother, my dawg."
Gary Payton II: "Bay. Dubs. You already know, you're a part of it. For me, I just want to say thank you for everything you did. But unfortunately, I've got to kick your ass tonight.
Jonathan Kuminga: "You're a legend in the Bay."
This collection of the Warriors wishing Klay back home went viral on the Warriors on NBCS X account, accumulating nearly 300,000 views and 10,000 likes within two hours. Warriors fans have been waiting for Klay's return to Chase Center since he left in free agency, so expect both sides to show out in Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup.
