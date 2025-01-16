Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Interested in Trade for Ex-Celtics Starter

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly interested in a former longtime Celtics player

Farbod Esnaashari

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball against Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) and center Robert Williams III (44) during the first quarter in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball against Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) and center Robert Williams III (44) during the first quarter in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's no secret that the Golden State Warriors have been looking for help. While it seems like the team may no longer be interested in Jimmy Butler, there have been numerous reports of the team being interested in upgrading for a big man.

According to the latest report from Michael Scotto of Hoopshype, the Warriors not only have interest in Nikola Vucevic but also in former Celtics starting big man Robert Williams III. Here is the exact excerpt from Scotto's article.

"The Warriors have continued their due diligence on the trade market and inquired about potential frontcourt upgrades, including Nikola Vucevic, John Collins, Jonas Valanciunas, and Robert Williams, league sources told HoopsHype. Conversely, the chances of Golden State acquiring previously reported wing targets such as Jimmy Butler and Cam Johnson have decreased, sources said."

Just a few seasons ago, Williams was the starting center for the Celtics, averaging 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks on 73.6% shooting from the field. This season, he's currently only played 12 games with the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 6.6 points and 5.0 rebounds on 71.7% shooting from the field.

While Williams would be a nice frontcourt addition to the Warriors, he's not going to be the move that helps fix the team. It's clear that the Warriors need a big-time player to assist Steph Curry in carrying the load for the team.

