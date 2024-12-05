Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Make Announcement on Injured Starter

Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton underwent successful surgery

Liam Willerup

Oct 5, 2024; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) attempts a shot defended by Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton (8) and forward Draymond Green (23) during the first period at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Erler-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors watched a 10-point lead disappear from them in the fourth quarter Tuesday night as the Denver Nuggets handed them their eighth loss of the season. Featuring a new starting lineup of Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Kevon Looney, the Warriors made critical errors late and will now travel to Houston for the NBA Cup on December 11th.

This year's Warriors team features four new rotation pieces that were acquired this past offseason via free agency or trade. While Buddy Hield has been far and away the top addition to the squad, one of the key acquisitions just wrapped up his season-ending surgery.

Per Warriors PR: "Golden State Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton, who suffered a partially torn left ACL against the Dallas Mavericks on November 12, underwent surgery earlier today in Los Angeles. The surgery was successful and Melton is expected to make a complete recovery prior to the start of the 2025-26 NBA season. He will begin rehabilitation on the knee in the coming weeks. Melton, 26, appeared in six games with the Warriors this season, averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists."

Melton is on an expiring contract from the one-year, $12.8 million contract he signed this offseason; the Warriors could opt to use his salary in a trade to acquire a key player to make themselves contenders in the Western Conference.

Published
