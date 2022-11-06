Golden State Warriors Make History in a Bad Way

It has not been a good start to the season for the Golden State Warriors. After winning another title, the team has come out flat to start the season. While some of that can be attributed to championship hangover, most of it is personnel related, as the team is currently giving minutes to players who may not be ready for them.

This has resulted in the Warriors starting the season just 3-7 overall, and 0-6 on the road. Entering the history books in a way they never hoped to, the Warriors have become the first team in NBA history to start 0-6 on the road after winning a championship the previous year.

Never wanting to make that type of history, the Warriors will look to turn things around soon, as they are already much further down the Western Conference standings than they expected to be at any point this year. While it is still very early, the team has some real issues they need to address in order to reach the championship level they expect to be at.

With a superstar like Steph Curry, who has been fantastic despite his team's poor record, there is always reason to believe the Warriors are one game away from getting back on track. Curry's play has been the one constant so far this year, and if he keeps things up, the hope is that others will begin to follow.

