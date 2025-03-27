Golden State Warriors Make Injury Announcement on Key Player
The Golden State Warriors kicked off a six-game road trip on Saturday, but have started it with two consecutive losses. Now, as they head into Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans in an attempt to get back in the win column, the Warriors announced some bad news.
During Tuesday's loss to the Miami Heat, Warriors guard Gary Payton II suffered a torn ligament in his thumb.
"Warriors guard Gary Payton II has suffered a partial tear of a ligament in his left thumb. The injury occurred during Tuesday’s game against the Heat in Miami. Payton II will not play in tomorrow’s game against the Pelicans in New Orleans and will be re-evaluated in one week," Warriors PR announced.
Payton II earned his first start since January 31 on Tuesday, but of course, it ended with bad news. Payton II suffering a partial ligament tear in his thumb with just ten games left in the regular season was horrible timing for the Warriors, but many hope he can return after his re-evaluation in a week.
Payton II has been the anchor of Golden State's backcourt defense this season, and the Warriors will likely struggle in that facet while he is sidelined. The 32-year-old guard is averaging 6.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.8 steals in just 14.9 minutes per game while shooting 58.5% from the field.
Payton II will likely miss at least the next four games for Golden State, but the priority is certainly to get him back in time for the postseason.