Golden State Warriors Make Injury Announcement on Key Starter
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green may not score the most points on the team but is one of the most important players on it.
Warriors fans have been eagerly awaiting when the former All-Star would return after suffering a calf injury on January 18, and the team has revealed the latest injury update in a press release.
"Warriors forward Draymond Green, who suffered a strained left calf on January 18 vs Washington and has missed the last four (4) games, was recently re-evaluated. The re-evaluation indicated that Green is making good progress. He has been doing light on-court work and is expected to rejoin parts of team practices in the coming days. His status will be monitored day-to-day at that point."
Green has been dealing with a calf injury for some time this season and has even expressed concern about the injury in general. As Green is about to turn 35 years old in just a few months, his cause for concern is valid.
Green has missed 11 games for the Warriors this season, playing in 34 out of 45 total games. In those 34 games, Green has averaged 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 1.0 steals on 42/36/62 shooting from the field. Even at Green's age, his numbers remain very close to his career averages.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. EST.
