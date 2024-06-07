Golden State Warriors Make Major Announcement
In an official announcement on Friday, the Golden State Warriors revealed that Jon Phelps has been named the team's Senior Director, Basketball Strategy and Team Counsel.
In their announcement, the Warriors detailed Phelps' experience, writing the following:
"Phelps joins the Warriors after spending the last 10 seasons with the Detroit Pistons. Phelps most recently served as senior director of basketball strategy (2022-24) and was a strategy analyst for two seasons (2020-22). He began his basketball career with the Grand Rapids Drive, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, serving as the director of basketball operations (2014-16) prior to being elevated to general manager (2016-2020)."
Spending the last 10 seasons in Detroit, Phelps now heads to Golden State where he will serve an important role in their orgnanization. The Warriors also shared additional information on Phelps' background, writing the following:
"Before entering the NBA, Phelps practiced law at a civil litigation firm in New Orleans, La. Phelps attended Tulane University School of Law, earning his J.D. in 2012 with a certification in sports law. A 2004 graduate of Siena College with a degree in English, Phelps served as a student manager for the men's basketball team and later spent one season as director of basketball operations for the Saints."
The Warriors are excited to add Phelps to their organization in this big role.
