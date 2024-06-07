Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Make Major Announcement

The Golden State Warriors shared a big announcement

Joey Linn

Nov 6, 2023; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors co-executive chairman and CEO Joe Lacob speaks during a press conference to announce the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Bay Area selection to host the 2025 NBA All-Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 6, 2023; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors co-executive chairman and CEO Joe Lacob speaks during a press conference to announce the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Bay Area selection to host the 2025 NBA All-Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

In an official announcement on Friday, the Golden State Warriors revealed that Jon Phelps has been named the team's Senior Director, Basketball Strategy and Team Counsel.

In their announcement, the Warriors detailed Phelps' experience, writing the following:

"Phelps joins the Warriors after spending the last 10 seasons with the Detroit Pistons. Phelps most recently served as senior director of basketball strategy (2022-24) and was a strategy analyst for two seasons (2020-22). He began his basketball career with the Grand Rapids Drive, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, serving as the director of basketball operations (2014-16) prior to being elevated to general manager (2016-2020)."

Spending the last 10 seasons in Detroit, Phelps now heads to Golden State where he will serve an important role in their orgnanization. The Warriors also shared additional information on Phelps' background, writing the following:

"Before entering the NBA, Phelps practiced law at a civil litigation firm in New Orleans, La. Phelps attended Tulane University School of Law, earning his J.D. in 2012 with a certification in sports law. A 2004 graduate of Siena College with a degree in English, Phelps served as a student manager for the men's basketball team and later spent one season as director of basketball operations for the Saints."

The Warriors are excited to add Phelps to their organization in this big role.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News