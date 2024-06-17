Golden State Warriors Make Major Announcement
As free agency looms, the Golden State Warriors shared some exciting news about their upcoming summer basketball, revealing the Chase Center schedule for the sixth annual California Classic Summer League.
"The Golden State Warriors have announced the game schedule for the sixth Annual California Classic Summer League, presented by CarMax, to be held at Chase Center on July 6, 7 and 10, featuring the Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat," the team wrote. "The six games will include rookies selected in the 2024 NBA Draft along with players competing to make the NBA and G League regular season rosters. It marks the second time Chase Center has hosted the event (2022)."
The team added, "The Warriors will face the Heat on Saturday, July 6, at 3:30 p.m. and Lakers on Sunday, July 7, at 3:30 p.m. The event will culminate in a final Northern California battle between the Warriors and Kings at Chase Center on July 10 at 7 p.m.. Single-game tickets for all games at Chase Center can be purchased at Warriors.com."
This should be an exciting time for basketball fans, because by that point in the summer, fans are certainly missing game action. The California Classic Summer League is also a great way for players to showcase their abilities in an attempt to land opportunities at the NBA level.
