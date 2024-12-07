Golden State Warriors Make Moses Moody Injury Announcement vs. Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors have lost five of their last six games heading into a nationally televised matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Unfortunately, the Warriors could not keep up with the Timberwolves, as star guard Anthony Edwards led the game with 30 points and 9 assists in a commanding 107-90 win.
Golden State's 90 points on Friday is their lowest-scoring game of the season thus far, putting together an all-around weak performance in Minnesota. Star point guard Steph Curry led the team with 23 points, but Minnesota's feisty defense was too much for the Warriors to handle.
In Golden State's defense, they suffered two key injuries through Friday's loss. On top of star forward Andrew Wiggins leaving the game early, 22-year-old standout wing Moses Moody also had a premature exit, and neither saw the court again.
Moody, the 14th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has not lived up to his expectations as a key offensive piece in Golden State's system but has still proven valuable. Through his first 21 games this season, Moody averaged 7.9 points, shooting 37.2 percent from deep.
Moody has been disappointing recently, scoring 10+ in just two of the last nine games, including two zero-point outings. On a night where the Warriors' offense feels stuck like Friday's loss in Minnesota, a bounce-back game from Moody to give the team a spark off the bench would have been huge.
