Golden State Warriors Make New Jonathan Kuminga Injury Announcement
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga suffered an ankle injury during Saturday night’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Amid his best stretch of the season and perhaps his entire NBA career, Kuminga’s injury came at an especially unfortunate time.
Speaking with reporters postgame, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr described Kuminga’s injury as “significant” in nature, saying it would not be a day-to-day thing. This was the first concerning sign that Kuminga would be sidelined for an extended stretch of games, and that will indeed be the case.
On Sunday, the Warriors made an official injury announcement on the reevaluation timeline for the young forward.
Per the Warriors, Kuminga is out at least three weeks.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: “The Warriors say Jonathan Kuminga's MRI revealed a right ankle sprain and he'll be re-evaluated in three weeks. Kuminga will miss at least the next 11 games now. His return will come right near the NBA trade deadline.”
Kerr addressed reporters again on Sunday ahead of Golden State’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Steve Kerr on Kuminga’s 3-week (at least) absence: ‘Brutal.’ He said Kyle Anderson and Moses Moody will get increased opportunity.”
This injury puts Golden State in a tough position for multiple reasons, with one being the inability to get an extended look at their current roster ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
