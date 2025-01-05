Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Make New Jonathan Kuminga Injury Announcement

Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga will be sidelined for multiple weeks.

Joey Linn

Nov 2, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the second quarter at Toyota Center.
Nov 2, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the second quarter at Toyota Center. / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga suffered an ankle injury during Saturday night’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Amid his best stretch of the season and perhaps his entire NBA career, Kuminga’s injury came at an especially unfortunate time.

Speaking with reporters postgame, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr described Kuminga’s injury as “significant” in nature, saying it would not be a day-to-day thing. This was the first concerning sign that Kuminga would be sidelined for an extended stretch of games, and that will indeed be the case.

On Sunday, the Warriors made an official injury announcement on the reevaluation timeline for the young forward.

Jonathan Kuminga
Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Fans cheer for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Per the Warriors, Kuminga is out at least three weeks.

Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: “The Warriors say Jonathan Kuminga's MRI revealed a right ankle sprain and he'll be re-evaluated in three weeks. Kuminga will miss at least the next 11 games now. His return will come right near the NBA trade deadline.”

Kerr addressed reporters again on Sunday ahead of Golden State’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Steve Kerr on Kuminga’s 3-week (at least) absence: ‘Brutal.’ He said Kyle Anderson and Moses Moody will get increased opportunity.”

This injury puts Golden State in a tough position for multiple reasons, with one being the inability to get an extended look at their current roster ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News