Golden State Warriors Make Official Trade Announcement
The Golden State Warriors officially announced a trade on Saturday morning, finalizing their draft night deal with the Portland Trail Blazers that sent cash considerations to Portland in exchange for the draft rights to Quinten Post.
In their official announcement on the move, Golden State wrote, "The Golden State Warriors have acquired the draft rights to Quinten Post from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for cash considerations, it was announced today."
On Post's collegiate career, the Warriors added the following:
"Post appeared in 35 games (all starts) during his final season at Boston College, averaging 17.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 blocks in 31.9 minutes per game. He was named to both the 2023-24 All-ACC Second Team and the league's All-Defensive Team. Overall, the 7'0" forward/center, tallied career averages of 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 block in 124 games (59 starts) over five collegiate seasons at Boston College (2021-24) and Mississippi State (2019-21)."
Post with wear No. 21, per the team, and is expected to play with the Warriors in Summer League. While the Warriors are usually not a team that relies heavily on youth, that changed quite a bit last season with both Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis getting extended minutes in their rookie season.
Golden State is excited to have Post, who had a great college career.
