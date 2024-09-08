Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Reunites With Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors traded Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards last offseason in a deal for Chris Paul. It was an unexpected ending to Poole’s time in Golden State after he was a key piece to their 2022 NBA championship, resulting in a four-year, $128M contract extension.
Punched by Draymond Green before the NBA season began, Poole by all accounts never fully reestablished a positive relationship with Green. This, combined with Poole’s regression in the 2022-23 season, helped lead to his eventual departure via trade.
Poole reunited with his 2022 NBA championship teammate Gary Payton II for an offseason vacation, as his photographer Jordan Jimenez shared photos on Instagram of the Warriors and Wizards guards.
While Poole had that one issue with Green, all of his other teammates have had nothing but positive things to say about him. This has been on display each time Poole crosses paths with one of his former teammates, as there is always a positive exchange.
Poole and Payton were especially close during their time as teammates, and it seems their bond has remained strong even while on separate teams.
Both players were key contributors in Golden State’s 2022 championship run, as Poole averaged 17.0 points that postseason while Payton played an important defensive role and converted on 65.9 percent of his field goal attempts.
