Golden State Warriors Player Reacts to Being Snubbed From 2028 Olympics Roster Prediction
After going undefeated en route to a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, USA Basketball will have some tough decisions to make for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
Led by LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant in Paris, it is possible that Team USA will be without all three superstars in 2028. James has already gone on the record saying he does not expect to play in 2028, and it is possible both Curry and Durant also hand the team over to younger stars.
The discussion on who should play for Team USA in 2028 has already begun.
Names like Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, and Jalen Brunson have been featured on many different predictions.
One player who has made note of his name not appearing on these predictions is Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski.
Podziemski had a big rookie season for Golden State, averaging 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 74 games. While these numbers do not jump off the page, Podziemski was heavily relied upon by Steve Kerr, which is not typical for rookies.
Able to do a lot of things well, Podziemski is the type of player who could help connect a star-studded roster. Believing he should be talked about as a Team USA option in 2028, Podziemski made that clear in his post on X.
