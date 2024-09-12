Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Player Reacts to Ex-Lakers Coach's Instagram Post

Former Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy sent a message to the fanbase.

Joey Linn

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and assistant coach Phil Handy against the Phoenix Suns.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and assistant coach Phil Handy against the Phoenix Suns. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy will not be part of JJ Redick’s staff. The team announced Redick’s staff earlier this offseason, and it will include Nate McMillan, Scott Brooks, Bob Beyer, Greg St. Jean, Lindsey Harding, and Beau Levesque.

Handy had been with the organization for five seasons under both Frank Vogel and Darvin Ham, but will now move on. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Handy shared a heartfelt message to Lakers fans.

Via thereal94feetofgame: “#lakernation long overdue… 5 years in the books and yall held me down from start to finish.  The amount of love #lakeshow fans showed me over the years has been unreal!  I will be forever grateful for the out pouring support yall showed the OG.”

On the 2020 NBA championship, Handy added, “We did the thing in 2020 and tried every year to compete for more. The business of basketball is not always easy or fair but you all know what I’m about with this game and any player I have I’ve ever worked with… @beyourowngoat … Yall know what it is.”

Handy received several comments from players on the Lakers and other teams, including Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield.

Via Hield: “💯”

Former Warriors and Lakers guard Kent Bazemore also commented, “🏀🏆⚡️”

Buddy Hield and Kent Bazemore
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) and guard Kent Bazemore (26) after a basket during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Handy will be missed by those in the Lakers organization, and should have opportunities in the NBA other places.

Published
