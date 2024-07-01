Golden State Warriors Player Reacts to Klay Thompson Leaving
No one ever expected the day to come when Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were no longer teammates. After months of what felt like an eternity, that day has finally come. It's been reported by Adrian Wojnarowski that Klay Thompson will sign a three-year, $50 million with a player option with the Dallas Mavericks.
It wasn't just Klay Thompson who left, but Chris Paul, who left to the San Antonio Spurs. In a press conference with the media, Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski was asked about the departures of Klay Thompson and Chris Paul, to which he gave a somber but also motivating answer.
"Seeing Chris, texted him yesterday, it was pretty sad," Podziemski said. "Whoever shows up October 1st is what we have to rock with, whether we're a young team, whether we're old again, whether we're not, whether we have stars around Steph or we don't. We're going to have to work with it, and we're going to have to figure it out. For me, that's what I've been working towards these last 8-10 weeks, is just getting better as close as I can to being a star."
In all honesty, it's the perfect answer the Warriors could get from the 21-year-old. Now that the Warriors have lost their stars, he wants to improve enough to become one himself. It doesn't get more motivating than that for the fans.
