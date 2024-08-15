Golden State Warriors Player Reacts to Klay Thompson's Heartfelt Advice
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson has been through a lot in his NBA career. A four-time NBA champion with numerous individual records and accomplishments, Thompson has also dealt with a lot of adversity due to injuries.
This indirectly led to Thompson's departure from Golden State this summer, as the veteran guard needed a fresh start away from the constant reminders of who he once was.
Sharing some heartfelt advice for the next generation during a recent NBA offseason workout, Thompson urged young players to cherish the opportunity they have, because it does not last as long as many believe it will.
“Fall in love with this s--t, because it does not last forever," Thompson said. "... At the end of the day, the money and all that s--t is cool, but the fact you get to do something you love for a living, there’s not a better feeling. I promise."
Thompson received a reaction to his heartfelt message from Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, who co-signed these wise words with a post on X:
A great veteran presence for Podziemski in his rookie season, Thompson made a strong impact on the guard Golden State hopes can emerge as one of their future pillars. Now with Dallas, Thompson will look to win a fifth NBA championship in his first season away from Golden State.
