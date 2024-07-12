Golden State Warriors Player Reveals Major Goal for NBA Season
Brandin Podziemski may be only 21 years old, but he's already filled with great ambition. After surprising Warriors fans when he started 28 games, Podziemski believes he can do much more.
In an interview with Mark Medina of Sportskeeda, Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski revealed what his individual goal is for the 2024-25 NBA season; he wants to win the Most Improved Player award.
“Individually, I want to be able to be in the conversation and win Most Improved Player of the Year," Podziemski said to Medina. "I want to partake in the Rising Stars game again because it’s in San Francisco next season. I want to participate in the Skills Challenge. That would be fun. Then I want to put my name up there as an up-and-coming star of the league. I’m ready to make the year two jump.
Last season as a rookie, Brandin Podziemski averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 45/39/63 shooting from the field. He's already one of the better-rebounding guards in the NBA, but he could definitely improve as a shooter and passer. Not only that but as a defender, too.
In terms of team accomplishments, Podziemski really wants the Warriors to get back into their playoff form.
"As far as team goals, obviously you want to win a title," Podziemski said to Medina. "We have some older guys. But even just to make the playoffs, honestly. That feeling of being done in mid-April and you have to watch everybody else in the playoffs, that hurts. How can we get back there to the Golden State Warriors that everybody is accustomed to?"
Brandin Podziemski could certainly push himself to become the Most Improved Player in the NBA, but getting the Warriors back into the playoffs with their current roster will be a far more difficult task.
