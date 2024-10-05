Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Reportedly Discussed Trade for Ex-Celtics Player

The Warriors have some major roster questions.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to media members at Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to media members at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors added some solid rotation pieces this offseason. Acquiring Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson, and DeAnthony Melton, Golden State has a chance to improve their record from last season with these additions.

While Golden State could be better than they were last season, they are also far from championship contenders. Still without an established second option next to Steph Curry, the Warriors are hopeful one of Jonathan Kuminga or Andrew Wiggins can fill that void.

In a recent article, Anthony Slater of The Athletic detailed the complicated nature of that hope, because with Draymond Green likely slotted into the starting power forward position, there may not be room for both Kuminga and Wiggins in the starting lineup.

As Slater detailed, a Wiggins, Kuminga, Green starting trio is only feasible if Golden State has a stretch-five next to them. According to Slater, the Warriors explored a trade for one last season.

“They discussed a trade at the previous deadline for Kelly Olynyk, but Utah instead moved him to Toronto,” Slater wrote.

Olynyk spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Boston Celtics where he appeared in 278 games. At 6-foot-11, Olynyk is the prototypical stretch five. A career 36.9 percent shooter from three-point range, Olynyk has averaged 3.2 attempts per game.

At the time Golden State was reportedly discussing an Olynyk deal, the veteran center was shooting a career-high 42.9 percent from deep with the Utah Jazz. While this came on just 1.7 attempts per game, it was still enough to keep the defense honest and space the floor.

It will be interesting to see if Golden State revisits their trade pursuit of a stretch five.

Joey Linn
