Golden State Warriors Reportedly Interested in $94 Million Sharpshooter
Despite having the best three-point and free-throw shooter in NBA history with Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors are a mid-tier three-point shooting team and the worst free-throw shooting team in the league this season.
Their league-worst 70.7 percent from the charity stripe has certainly cost them some games this season, despite Curry shooting an unbelievable 93.4 percent from the line. Curry has still been great this season, shooting 41.7 percent from deep as well, but the Warriors have oddly swayed away from their heavy three-point shooting approach.
Golden State has failed to surround Curry with effective shooters this season besides a few exceptions. The Warriors are 14-9 this season, losing six of their last eight. If they want to get back to being one of the best shooting teams in the league and truly become a title contender again, a trade could be pending.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Brooklyn Nets are shopping sharpshooter Cam Johnson, and the Warriors are a potential destination.
"The Nets have received trade interest and opened exploratory conversations around forwards Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Dennis Schroder, sources said," Charania revealed. "The Warriors are among the teams that have expressed interest in those three players, sources said."
Johnson, 28, is one of the league's best shooters, averaging 18.8 points per game this season with elite 48.8/43.4/90.7 shooting splits. Johnson's efficiency would immediately help Golden State's struggles, especially as an above-average defender.
The Warriors have the assets to make a move for a guy like Johnson, as an elite shooter to help out on the wing would solve many of Golden State's problems. Johnson is in the second season of a four-year, $94.5 million contract, but is certainly worth taking on the money.
