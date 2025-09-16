Golden State Warriors Reportedly Monitoring Two Major NBA Superstars
The Golden State Warriors' offseason has been less than ideal. While the Houston Rockets added Kevin Durant, the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets added key depth pieces, and the Oklahoma City Thunder retained their championship core, the Warriors have made zero moves with training camp just weeks away.
Of course, this all revolves around the restricted free agency of Jonathan Kuminga, and due to the team's cap situation, they are unable to fill out the roster until a deal is made with Kuminga, whether that's an extension, the qualifying offer, or even a sign-and-trade. With an aging core all 35 years old or older, time is ticking on their window to contend.
In addition, the Warriors' core three players of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green are all set to expire by the 2027 offseason, meaning they'll have plenty of cap space to work with then. And according to a report from The Athletic, the Warriors already have their eyes on two superstars that could become available by 2027.
In the report by Sam Amick, he reveals that both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are their top targets if they were to become available.
"The Warriors, who are well aware that Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Denver’s Nikola Jokic both have player options for the 2027-28 season, are hardly alone on this star-hunting front. High-profile teams like the Lakers and Clippers have sent similar signals in recent months," Amick wrote.
As of the 2027 offseason, the only contracts they would possibly have on the books are Moses Moody's $13.4 million and Buddy Hield's $10.1 million player option. Obviously, that's subject to change, especially if they were to extend Brandin Podziemski as well as their expiring star players.
Could Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo Hit Free Agency?
In terms of whether they can, absolutely. But in terms of the likelihood, it seems unlikely that both or even one of the former MVPs will enter free agency in 2027. Both players would have to decline player options in the $62 million range, but will more than likely sign an extension or seek a trade before that.
Looking at free agency in the past, and it very well could change, a Top 10 player like Jokic or Giannis hasn't hit free agency since 2019, when Kevin Durant left for the Brooklyn Nets. Additionally, Jokic and Giannis would likely only enter free agency and decline an extension if there's a team in 2027 they are keen on joining.
While it's certainly possible, it seems more likely that Jokic and or Giannis would get moved via trade before leaving in free agency for nothing.