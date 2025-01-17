Golden State Warriors Reportedly Reluctant to Trade Star Player
After losing four of their last six, the Golden State Warriors have fallen to 20-20 on the season and sit in 10th place in the West. Their disappointments have sparked many conversations about what the team will do ahead of February's trade deadline.
"All the Twitter fingers who's got deals that we need to make can kind of shut up a little bit and let us figure this thing out," Steph Curry said after Wednesday night's win. "We know we can be competitive, we showed that toughness tonight. ...We've been great for a very long time, this is just a unique year. ...We have a whole lot of confidence that we can beat anybody."
Many expect the Warriors to change things up at the deadline, as their current roster does not seem to be getting the job done. Building around Curry has come easy to the Warriors in the past, but they might be reluctant to trade away certain assets to help their aging star.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports that the Warriors are hesitant to trade 22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga at the deadline.
"Amid Golden State’s trade market inquiries, prized young forward Jonathan Kuminga – who’s out with a sprained right ankle and eligible for restricted free agency this summer – remains a player Golden State is reluctant to part with, league sources told HoopsHype."
The fourth-year forward broke out last season and has continued to be a valuable piece in Golden State since. Kuminga is averaging 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season, both career-high marks for the young wing.
The Warriors have made it clear they do not want to sacrifice their future to acquire win-now assets, so being reluctant to part ways with a rising star like Kuminga is not shocking.
Kuminga continues to shine when given the opportunity and has room to grow into more of a two-way star as his career progresses. The Warriors would be wrong to trade him at this point.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'