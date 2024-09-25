Golden State Warriors Reportedly Sign Ex-Knicks Lottery Pick
The Golden State Warriors are finalizing their training camp roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. With that comes a couple of late signings before Media Day next week.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent forward Kevin Knox. It appears to be more of a training camp roster invite with a chance to compete for the regular season roster.
Knox was on the Warriors Summer League roster in July and played in six games in Las Vegas. He averaged 16 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists while playing 22 minutes per game.
In the finale against the Miami Heat, Kevin Knox scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while shooting 70.6 percent from the field.
Knox was the ninth overall pick in the famous 2018 NBA Draft that also saw superstars like Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Trae Young be drafted. He played well in his rookie year, averaging 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds, but never found a consistent role.
From there, his playing time decreased and his time with the Knicks ended after four seasons. Since leaving New York in 2022, Knox has played with the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.
Knox showed promise when he played with the Pistons last season, averaging 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 18 minutes per game. The Warriors have one roster spot open going into camp.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France