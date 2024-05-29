Golden State Warriors Star Makes Great Announcement
More than anyone on the Golden State Warriors roster, Jonathan Kuminga made a leap that propelled him to be the Warriors' next big future star. The 21-year-old went from being unhappy with his minutes to becoming a featured player on the team within the same season.
Now, he has a new journey this offseason.
Jonathan Kuminga announced on Instagram that he will be holding his own Youth Basketball pro camps this August. Here is the exact excerpt from his post.
"Excited to announce that I’m hosting my Youth Basketball @procamps in August! Can’t wait to interact with the next generation of young players! 🏀 Camp is open to all skill levels and abilities, spots are limited! Visit JonathanKumingaCamp.com to secure your spot 🔒"
The camps will be held at Walnut Creek and each attendee will receive numerous items:
- A souvenir autograph from Jonathan Kuminga (item provided – outside items not permitted)
- A camp team photo with Jonathan Kuminga
- A limited-edition Jonathan Kuminga Basketball ProCamp t-shirt
- Additional upgrades available during checkout
This season, Jonathan Kuminga averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebound, and 2.2 assists on 53/32/75 shooting from the field. His points per game elevated a near 7 points higher from the 2023 season, and he's only poised to get even better moving forward. For as much as some of the Warriors older stars may be declining, it's clear that Kuminga has the potential to be a 20 point a game scorer in this league.
